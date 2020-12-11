First Alert Friday Forecast

The week’s dry and mild pattern is about to be chased out by a weather system moving in from the west. After a dry morning, clouds and light rain will gradually spread west to east this afternoon. Rain will get heavier this evening and overnight. We are not outlooked for severe, but a little thunder and lightning looks likely overnight, along with stronger south winds. Rain will be moving out by Saturday morning….but it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler. Yet another (weaker) system will be moving in from the west by late Sunday….and a bit of light rain and even a bit of wet snow looks possible Sunday night.