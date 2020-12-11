First Alert: Cloudy, dry ahead of rain

(KFVS) - Clouds will gradually increase this afternoon.
Gusty southerly winds between 20-30mph will also pick up during the late afternoon and early evening ahead of a cold front.
Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Scattered light rain will develop during the afternoon, with widespread showers tonight.
There could be a rumble of thunder, but severe weather is not expected.
Overnight, showers will continue into Saturday morning.
Isolated showers could stick around in some areas in the afternoon.
Temperatures will be falling into the 40s.
Sunday will start off dry, but late in the evening there is a chance for rain and a wintry mix in our southern counties.
Next week will be cool in the mid 40s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.