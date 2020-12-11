Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 66 new cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 66 new cases
COVID-19 (Source: WAFB)
By Ashley Smith | December 11, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 4:40 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of another Gallatin County resident who has died due to COVID-19, and 66 new cases of COVID-19.

Saline County has 19 new cases, Gallatin County has two new cases, and White County has 45.

Saline County has had a total of 1,436 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

White County has had a total of 898 lab-confirmed positives, including 12 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 265 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.