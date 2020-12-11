Butler County farmer gives away free Christmas trees

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A farm down in Butler County is giving away free Christmas trees this year, due to economic stress from the Coronavirus.
“We’ve never had a real Christmas tree, and I was like this seems really cool,” says Aubrie Passley, a resident of Poplar Bluff, who said she is happy she is able to get a tree this year from farm owner, Ron Little.
“We started about, eight years ago. We’ve been planting 750 to 1000 trees a year, but this is the first year we’ve been cutting any,” said Little. “It’s been a hard year for a lot of people, and for those people, we want them to keep whatever they have and spend it on Christmas and for their children.”
He decided to brighten up people’s days, by giving all the trees away for free.
Passley said, “Me and my fiancé just split up and we don’t have really anything this year. We don’t have a tree. We don’t have any Christmas presents and so this year it really means a lot. It really does.”
Tears quickly turned to cheers, after entering the rows of trees and choosing the perfect one.
“It’s going to bring a lot of excitement and joy. It’s really going to bring the Christmas spirit that we need this year,” she said.
Little encourages anyone who wants a free tree to show up to the farm on Saturdays from between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The cost is free and you can take as many trees as you need.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.