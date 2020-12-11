Arkansas reports new record in COVID-19 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas has set a record in the daily number of deaths reported due to COVID-19, according to state health officials.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that the state has seen 2,875 deaths so far due to the virus, up 55 since Thursday.
The state also saw its number of total cases go up 2,770, to 181,624; while the total number of active cases increased by 983 to 20,706.
Gov. Hutchinson said the death toll is difficult but people should remain vigilant.
“We have once again reached a grave milestone in this pandemic. 55 Arkansans lost their lives yesterday as a result of COVID-19. While we may have hope ahead of promising vaccine news, we cannot grow weary over the next few weeks,” Gov. Hutchinson said on Twitter.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 of new cases. Pulaski County was first in the state with 297 cases.
Officials said 1,059 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, up 54 from Thursday; while 185 people are on ventilators, up 4 from Thursday.
The state has done over 159,000 PCR and antigen tests so far this month, while about the same number of people who recovered from the virus, state officials said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.