What you need to know Dec. 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, December 10.
Light fog is again possible in a few areas this morning.
Wake-up temps are mostly in the 30s, but there are some isolated areas in the upper 20s.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a few clouds moving in later.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s.
Friday will be cloudy for the first half of the day, with rain arriving by late afternoon.
Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will continue through Saturday morning.
Isolated afternoon showers are possible Saturday, but it will taper off by the evening.
A cold front will start to push into the Heartland on Sunday, which will allow temps to drop back into the low-to-mid 40s all next week.
A system could bring some snow flurries and rain to the Bootheel and Tennessee Sunday night into Monday.
- A committee of scientists will hold an all-day meeting Thursday to decide if the FDA should roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine nationwide.
- A new poll finds only about half of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves when their turn comes to to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
- Free testing for the coronavirus at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau is coming to an end.
- As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase, a Heartland doctor is asking for a mask mandate to help alleviate pressure on hospitals.
- Many parents in the Heartland have mixed feelings about enrolling their students for in-person classes or keeping them learning at home.
- More than 100,000 counterfeit 3M N95 surgical masks intended for hospital workers in the United States were seized by federal agents.
- Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, is the subject of a federal investigation.
- Prosecutors say a Southern California father of four has been charged with decapitating his teenage son and 12-year-old daughter and abusing his two other boys.
- Julia E. Bevely has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 11-year-old Jade Marie Beasley in rural Marion, Ill.
- A powerful solar flare headed for Earth could bring the northern lights to America’s heartland this week.
- A Dodge Charger Hellcat seized in a drug arrest will now be used by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.
- As we enter the final month of the year, stargazers can see an out-of-this-world light show.
- The U.S. government and 48 states and districts sued Facebook Wednesday.
