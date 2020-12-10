What you need to know Dec. 10

'Frost flowers' can be seen on crisp cold mornings in the woods or ditches. (Source: CNews/Dana Wampler)
By Marsha Heller | December 10, 2020 at 3:33 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 3:33 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, December 10.

First Alert Weather

Light fog is again possible in a few areas this morning.

Wake-up temps are mostly in the 30s, but there are some isolated areas in the upper 20s.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a few clouds moving in later.

Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

Friday will be cloudy for the first half of the day, with rain arriving by late afternoon.

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will continue through Saturday morning.

Isolated afternoon showers are possible Saturday, but it will taper off by the evening.

A cold front will start to push into the Heartland on Sunday, which will allow temps to drop back into the low-to-mid 40s all next week.

A system could bring some snow flurries and rain to the Bootheel and Tennessee Sunday night into Monday.

