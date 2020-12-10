Unseasonably Warm This Afternoon!

There will be some light fog across a few areas this morning. Temperatures ranging in the 30s with an isolated area in the upper 20s. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny with a few clouds moving in during the afternoon. However, the very warm temperatures will arrive once again during the afternoon in the low to mid 60s! This is the last day to really enjoy them as changes arrive tomorrow.
Friday will be cloudy the first half of the day with rain arriving by the late afternoon. Rain and even a few rumbles of thunder will persist through early Saturday morning. Saturday can have some isolated showers by the afternoon but tapering off by the evening.
Sunday is looking dry for most areas but cloudy. We are watching a system to our south that may bring some snowflakes/rain to the Bootheel in southeast Missouri and Tennessee Sunday night into Monday.
Overall, the warm temperatures will depart from us as cooler air behind a cold front will start to push in on Sunday. The low to mid 40s will be back all through next week.
-Lisa
