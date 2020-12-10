Teen killed in ATV crash in Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly ATV crash involving a 14-year-old in rural Sesser, Illinois.
Deputies were called to the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and West Center Road around 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9 in reference to a crash involving an ATV and a pick-up truck.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 14-year-old male was driving an ATV on W. Center Rd. and failed to stop at the intersection.
The teen drove into the side of a Dodge truck that was traveling eastbound on Peach Orchard Rd.
The truck then crashed after it was hit by the ATV.
The sheriff’s office said the teen died at the scene.
The driver of the truck, a 57-year-old Waltonville man, was not injured in the wreck.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Corner’s Office are investigating the crash.
Personnel from the Sesser and Christopher Police Departments and the Sesser Fire Department also responded to the scene.
