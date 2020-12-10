S7HD reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 60 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting three more COVID-19 related deaths and 60 new COVID-19 cases.
The three deaths were is Alexander County, Hardin County, and Johnson County.
Alexander County has five new cases, Hardin County has two new cases, Johnson County has 14 new cases, Massac County has 12 new cases, Pope County has two new cases, Pulaski County has seven new cases, and Union County has 18 new cases.
There has been a total of 3,991 positive cases in the region, with 1,428 currently active.
A total of 55 people have died due to COVID-19 in the region.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.