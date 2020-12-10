Senior living facility in Herrin, Ill. plans for COVID-19 vaccine administration, distribution

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Villas of Holly Brook, Herrin announced they have partnered with CVS, Walgreens and local pharmacies to distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and employees once a vaccine is approved.
Vaccine doses will be distributed to long-term care and senior facilities in the U.S. first.
The Villas of Holly Brook, Herrin is an assisted living managed by Meridian Senior Living, LLC.
“Our partnership with CVS, Walgreens and key pharmacies is a crucial preventative tool to include in our infection control protocols,” said Kacy Kang, President and Chief Operating Officer of Meridian Senior Living. “This is an extension of our ongoing commitment to keep our communities as safe as possible, while reducing the risk of concerns that arise from long intervals of isolation, both with our residents and seniors in the towns and cities in which we operate.”
