Scott City woman killed in rollover crash
By Marsha Heller | December 10, 2020 at 7:49 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 7:49 AM

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City, Missouri woman was killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday morning, December 9.

The crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on County Road 313, just one mile south of Scott City.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the SUV 29-year-old Jessica N. Doria was driving went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and flipped.

Doria died at the scene.

Her four-year-old male passenger was transported by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital with minor injuries.

MSHP report that the child was buckled-up at the time of the crash, but Doria was not wearing a seatbelt.

The SUV was totaled in the crash and towed from the scene.

