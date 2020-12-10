Scott City woman killed in rollover crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City, Missouri woman was killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday morning, December 9.
The crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on County Road 313, just one mile south of Scott City.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the SUV 29-year-old Jessica N. Doria was driving went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and flipped.
Doria died at the scene.
Her four-year-old male passenger was transported by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital with minor injuries.
MSHP report that the child was buckled-up at the time of the crash, but Doria was not wearing a seatbelt.
The SUV was totaled in the crash and towed from the scene.
