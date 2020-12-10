Riverside Regional Library to add additional hours for patrons

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Riverside Regional Library Board of Trustees have voted to adjust the hours of operations at each branch.
Starting Monday, December 14, all branches will be open until 6 p.m. on weekdays. This is two hours longer, but some branch hours could vary.
The change is in order to better serve the needs of patrons in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott Counties.
“Some patrons had let us know that it has been difficult for them to get to our branches which closed at 4 pm,” stated Jeff Trinkle, director of the Riverside Regional Library. “This especially affected parents after picking up their children at school. We listened to these concerns and were able adjust our open hours to fill this need, while still following our COVID-19 response procedures.”
Under the current Riverside Regional Library COVID-19 plan, there are patron capacity limits, social distancing is encouraged and masks are required at the Cape Girardeau and Scott County branches.
Patrons are encouraged to wear face masks in the Perry County branches.
Library employees are required to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and conduct daily cleaning of high touch areas.
