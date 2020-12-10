Rain likely late tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Clouds will begin to increase during the predawn hours tomorrow and rain will be likely by the evening hours across most of the Heartland. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies early with slowly falling temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s.
Friday we will see rain increasing from west to east across the area. Highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s with a few middle 60s possible in our southeastern counties.
A cold front will move through the area Friday night into Saturday morning. We could see a few storms with the front moving through but the severe weather threat looks very low. The big story will be the cool down late Saturday. Temperatures will be falling into the 40s.
