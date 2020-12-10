‘Principal on the Shelf’ brings holiday cheer to students and staff

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A little holiday cheer can go a long way, especially for students and teachers whose lives have been turned upside down because of the pandemic.
From a distance, you may think Santa is the one sitting on top of the roof at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary, but if you get a little closer, it’s an “Elf on the Shelf” or should we say a “Principal on the Shelf.”
“It’s something that they need to smile. They need to know that there’s good out there still, there’s positivity because once we get inside, we got all those masks and everything on. It’s different, but this adds a little element of let’s have some fun,” said Adam Grindstaff, principal.
It’s the stares, laughs, and even some screams that made sitting on a roof on Thursday worthwhile for Grindstaff.
“When they walked in this morning, I wanted to make sure it was something neat for them,” he said.
Grindstaff said this has always been a thing to cross off his bucket list and with the way 2020 is going, it just made sense.
“People need to do things they normally wouldn’t have because it’s important that their mental health is good, that they’re not struggling out there without something positive to look on.”
The students weren’t the only ones full of excitement, teachers shared that same energy.
“I mean what better what to get off the bus to see your principal on the roof dressed up life an elf and waving to you. I mean who doesn’t want to come to school like that.,” said Laura Logan, preschool teacher.
Grindstaff said if there’s one thing you do want to remember about 2020 let it be this.
“A memory for a lifetime. You make those nice emotional anchors, and they can think back to 2020 and not think it’s all bad,” he said.
