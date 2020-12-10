4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Hamilton County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 10.
The following new patients are: one woman in her 30s, one man in his 40s, one woman in her 60s and one woman in her 80s.
The health department says it continues to investigate each case to ensure the isolation of each positive patient.
A total of 453 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamilton County, including seven deaths.
Currently, two COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, 38 patients are isolating at home and 406 have recovered.
