99 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 10.
This brings the total number of cases to 6,496 with 4,955 resolved cases and 89 deaths.
The seven-day positivity rate in the county was 18.8 percent. Cape Girardeau County remains in Category 1: Extreme Risk.
In long-term care facilities in the county, the center reported a total of 443 cases with 349 resolved and 54 deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.