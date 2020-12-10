99 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday, December 10. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | December 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 5:30 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 10.

This brings the total number of cases to 6,496 with 4,955 resolved cases and 89 deaths.

The seven-day positivity rate in the county was 18.8 percent. Cape Girardeau County remains in Category 1: Extreme Risk.

In long-term care facilities in the county, the center reported a total of 443 cases with 349 resolved and 54 deaths.

