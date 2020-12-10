McCracken County police pursuit leads to drug arrest

Draffen was placed under arrest and charged with first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, 1st degree fleeing and evading in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding 26mph+ or greater, operating motor vehicle on a suspended operator’s license, first degree fleeing and evading on foot, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.