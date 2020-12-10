McCracken County police pursuit leads to drug arrest

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edwin Draffen Jr. on drug charges after a pursuit.
On December 10, around 11:00 a.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department were assisting Kentucky State Police in locating Draffen at a local business on Old US Highway 45 South.
Draffen had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Hickman County Circuit Court for failing to appear on multiple felony drug charges.
During the search, law enforcement observed Draffen operating a car in the parking lot and ordered him to stop.
Draffen sped away, almost striking a KSP detective.
He then exited the parking lot, and continued to drive away.
Deputies were able to find Draffen and his car at the dead end of Jerry Don Court.
Draffen then fled from deputies on foot through a wooded area.
They were able to capture and take Draffen into custody.
Draffen was placed under arrest and charged with first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, 1st degree fleeing and evading in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding 26mph+ or greater, operating motor vehicle on a suspended operator’s license, first degree fleeing and evading on foot, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
