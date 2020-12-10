Kennett middle schoolers launch school store

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Making school spirit gear was the focus of one new class at Kennett Middle School, but since most school events are canceled due to COVID-19, they’re taking a new approach.
They’re starting their own school store, just in time for Christmas.
“We make soaps and sugar scrubs and we make shirts, mugs,” student, Ella Gardner said.
This hands-on lesson teaches more than just business according to teacher Kristy Green. “This is not just ‘oh that’s fun, you know, Mrs. Green’s doing something fun in her class.’ its not just fun and I don’t think the kids realize how much they’re learning.”
“You’ll see if you take a look at some of the stuff, you can see where some of their very first things started and how they’ve evolved.”
The students in her life skills class have to learn the responsibility of money management, marketing and customer service. But it’s something Ella Gardner looks forward to every time she walks through the door.
“My favorite part is how we get to spend a lot of fun here and make stuff,” Gardner said.
”I see their excitement in it I see a lot of people would say I guess it just makes my job easy because they enjoy it,” Green said.
She said her goal as a teacher is to make an impact in her student’s lives.
“Just the no fear of trying new things and entrepreneur skills, communication skills, you know things they can put into place at any job,” Green said.
“its just going to impact them I think and I believe for a lifetime.”
Green said she wants to see ‘The Trendy Indian’ store expand to the public in years to come, but for now, they’re focused on selling to students and school faculty.
The students plan to create online platforms to sell their products in the near future.
