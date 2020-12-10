Heartland high schoolers take top spots in MoDOT’s 17th Annual Bridge Building Competition

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - High schoolers from the Heartland area have taken the top spots in MoDOT’s 17th Annual Bridge Building Competition.
The competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and create the most efficient model bridge using just 30 pieces of balsa wood, thread and glue.
Chaffee, Oak Ridge, and Ste. Genevieve High Schools received first, second and third place for best overall performance, respectively.
These schools received cash prizes donated by the SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri.
Five students were recognized for building the lightest bridges that carried the biggest loads.
Kalie Compas, a Notre Dame student, took first place.
Paige Schaefer, a Chaffee student, scored second place.
Andrew Livingston, a Chaffee student, came in third place.
Leah Gilhring, a homeschooled student from Oak Ridge, scored fourth place.
Reagan Frowmsdorf, a Oak Ridge student, took fifth place.
Katelyn Fuller, a Ste. Genevieve student, won the most aesthetic bridge award.
