Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 10.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,256 new COVID-19 cases and 179 additional deaths on Wednesday.
A total of nine southern Illinois residents lost their battle with the virus.
Currently, there are 5,284 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 1,176 are in the ICU and 647 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate is 11.4 percent in Illinois.
A total of 812,430 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 13,666 deaths.
Currently, 11,367,345 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
