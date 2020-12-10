Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.
Health officials continue to urge the public to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing. (Source: WIS)
By Marsha Heller | December 10, 2020 at 6:52 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 6:52 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 10.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,256 new COVID-19 cases and 179 additional deaths on Wednesday.

A total of nine southern Illinois residents lost their battle with the virus.

Currently, there are 5,284 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 1,176 are in the ICU and 647 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate is 11.4 percent in Illinois.

A total of 812,430 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 13,666 deaths.

Currently, 11,367,345 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.