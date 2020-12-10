Gov. Beshear announces COVID-19 restriction changes, 4K new virus cases, 28 additional deaths in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 10.
Governor Beshear announced the public health restrictions will change on Monday, December 14, but said the state’s virus fight depends on all Kentuckians continuing to do the right things.
He reported the state’s highest-ever number of new COVID-19 cases; however, the state’s positivity rate declined for the seventh straight day.
On Dec. 14, Kentucky’s public health restrictions and recommendations will include:
- All public and private middle and high schools will continue remote instruction until Jan. 4, 2021. Elementary schools can return to in-person learning once their county is out of the red zone.
- Restaurants and bars can reopen at 50 percent capacity. Masks are required except when actively drinking or eating. Service must stop at 11 p.m.; establishments must close no later than 12 a.m.
- Indoor social gatherings are recommended to have no more than eight people from a maximum of two households. There is no recommended limit on the number of people from the same household. There is no limit on outdoor social gatherings
- Gyms, fitness centers, pools and other indoor recreation facilities can operate at 50 percent capacity. Masks must be worn while exercising
- Venues, event spaces and theaters can reopen at 50 percent capacity
- Professional services can operate with up to 50 percent of employees working in-person
Top counties with the most positive cases on Thursday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, Kenton, Boyd, Boone, Warren and McCracken.
The new red zone counties for the week can be found here.
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 4,324 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths on Thursday.
The newly reported deaths include the following from western Kentucky: a 93-year-old man from Henderson County, two women ages 70 and 96 from Hopkins County and a 96-year-old man from McCracken County.
This brings the total number of cases of COVID-19 to 213,450 with a total of 2,146 deaths and 30,605 recoveries.
As of Thursday, a total of 1,756 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 442 were in the ICU and 231 were on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 9.13 percent.
Currently, 3,064,833 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
