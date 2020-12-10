Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 119 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Thursday, December 10.
The newly reported deaths included a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s. Both lived in Williamson County.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 66
- Additional deaths - 2
- Total cases - 4,310
- Total deaths - 89
Franklin County
- New cases - 53
- Additional deaths - 0
- Total cases - 2,567
- Total deaths - 31
The new positive cases are being isolated. They include:
Williamson County
- Females - one infant, five teenagers, eight in their 20s, six in their 30s, three in their 40s, five in their 50s, two in their 60s and three in their 70s
- Males - one toddler, two under 10, four teenagers, five in their 20s, three in their 30s, four in their 40s, seven in their 50s, five in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 90s
Franklin County
- Females - two under 10, six in their 20s, four in their 30s, three in their 40s, eleven in their 50s, four in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 80s
- Males - one infant, three teenagers, four in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s, three in their 70s and one in their 80s
