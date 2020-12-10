First Alert: Warm trend continues

(KFVS) - Our current warming trend continues, but will come to an end soon.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a few clouds moving in later.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s.
Friday will be cloudy for the first half of the day, with rain arriving by late afternoon.
Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will continue through Saturday morning.
Isolated afternoon showers are possible Saturday, but it will taper off by the evening.
A cold front will start to push into the Heartland on Sunday, which will allow temps to drop back into the low-to-mid 40s all next week.
A system could bring some snow flurries and rain to the Bootheel and Tennessee Sunday night into Monday.
