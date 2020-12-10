First Alert: Warm trend continues

By Marsha Heller | December 10, 2020 at 3:41 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 8:37 AM

(KFVS) - Our current warming trend continues, but will come to an end soon.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a few clouds moving in later.

Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

Big changes from today into tomorrow... If you can, get out and enjoy the weather today!

Friday will be cloudy for the first half of the day, with rain arriving by late afternoon.

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will continue through Saturday morning.

Isolated afternoon showers are possible Saturday, but it will taper off by the evening.

A cold front will start to push into the Heartland on Sunday, which will allow temps to drop back into the low-to-mid 40s all next week.

A system could bring some snow flurries and rain to the Bootheel and Tennessee Sunday night into Monday.

