First Alert Thursday Outlook

One more dry and mild day before the pattern turns cooler and wetter starting Friday. Highs this afternoon will be about 15 to 20 degrees above average….and with mainly sunny skies and relatively light southerly winds. It will stay dry tonight….but tomorrow an upper trough will be approaching from the west with increasing clouds and rain becoming likely by afternoon and evening…and lasting through the night tomorrow night. Some thunder and lightning looks possible, but at this point the severe threat is very low. The weekend will be cooler and, at least at times, wet.
Saturday is now trending a bit drier…with rain moving out Saturday morning...but it will be cool and breezy. By late Sunday yet another system will be approaching from the southwest…and this looks to bring another chance of rain and perhaps even some wet snow from Sunday evening to Monday morning. Currently next week looks to be cool and mainly dry, with temps much closer to average for mid-December.
