First Alert Thursday Outlook

One more dry and mild day before the pattern turns cooler and wetter starting Friday. Highs this afternoon will be about 15 to 20 degrees above average….and with mainly sunny skies and relatively light southerly winds. It will stay dry tonight….but tomorrow an upper trough will be approaching from the west with increasing clouds and rain becoming likely by afternoon and evening…and lasting through the night tomorrow night. Some thunder and lightning looks possible, but at this point the severe threat is very low. The weekend will be cooler and, at least at times, wet.