Egyptian Health Dept. reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday, December 10.
The newly reported death was a White County resident.
A summary of the cases includes:
Saline County
- Female - one under the age of 10, one in their 20s, five in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 70s and two in their 80s
- Male - two under the age of 10, three in their teens, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s and two in their 70s
Gallatin County
- Female - one in their 20s and one in their 40s
- Male - one in their 50s
White County
- Female - five in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 80s, two in their 90s and one demographics unknown (case status in progress)
- Male - one under the age of 10, five in their teens, three in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 70s and two in their 80s
As of Thursday, Saline County had a total of 1,418 cases including 26 deaths, White County had a total of 852 cases including 12 deaths and Gallatin County had a total of 263 cases including two deaths.
