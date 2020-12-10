‘Duck Boat Safety Enhancement Act’ passes Senate unanimously

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Legislation on duck boat safety unanimously passed in the Senate.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley spoke on the Senate floor on Thursday, December 10 on its passing.
The bi-partisan legislation will improve the safety of duck boats following the 2018 tragedy on Table Rock Lake.
Amphibious Passenger Vehicles are passenger vehicles viable on both land and on water. The most common APVs are amphibious tour buses or DUKWs, commonly referred to as “duck boats.”
On July 19, 2018, 17 people died and 11 others were injured when a duck boat capsized on Table Rock Lake during a thunderstorm near Branson, Missouri, in one of the deadliest boating accidents in U.S. history.
On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation unanimously reported the bill as amended.
The amendments include:
- Requirement to log actions
- Mandatory annual training
- Consideration of recommendations from reports
- Reports and technical changes
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley introduced the legislation in April 2019. It authorized previously-outlined National Transportation Safety Board recommendations and was co-sponsored by Senators Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).
