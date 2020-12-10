Cape Girardeau Police Dept. patrolling more for the holidays

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is urging drivers to slow down this holiday season.
During this time of year, they said there is usually a rise in traffic accidents during heavily populated shopping areas, but one resident said it also happens in her neighborhood.
“They go too fast, they drive too fast.”
Cape Girardeau resident Carolyn Niemira said she often sees drivers speeding down her block.
“Well, it’s a lot of commercial, but then there is this cul-de-sac here, that’s residential and up the street there is like four apartment buildings.”
She said people speeding is a growing problem, which makes the area dangerous to residents and children.
“They speed up and down, in the mornings, during rush hour.”
But this holiday, the police will be out to catch them.
“In response to citizens’ complaints regarding some traffic issues, we are going to be enforcing our traffic efforts.”
Cape Girardeau Police Department Sergeant Joey Hann said Mount Auburn is one of the areas where you will see more officers due to an increase in shopping and medical services.
“A lot of times these are very heavily traveled roadways. So, we are getting complaints that people are getting cut off in traffic and near accidents. So, we are going to make sure that especially during the holiday everybody has the opportunity to use those services and travel safely.”
Which is exactly what Niemira is asking for across town, in her neighborhood.
“Well, I think they could patrol at certain hours, more so than they are doing. And give out some tickets to these people who are speeding. And maybe that might draw some more attention to show down when you’re going down Clark.”
The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking the public to help them reduce traffic accidents this holiday season by slowing down and driving with care.
