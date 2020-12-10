Cape Girardeau to increase patrols due to speeding, careless driving complaints

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Expect to see an increased police presence in some areas of Cape Girardeau during the holiday season.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced officers will intensify traffic enforcement efforts in the Mount Auburn Road and Silver Springs Road areas.
The department said drivers will see more officers near schools, medical facilities, restaurants and holiday shopping centers.
The step-up in patrol efforts in these areas are due to traffic-related complaints from citizens and business owners.
Cape Girardeau Police is asking the public, citizens and visitors, to slow down and drive with care.
The department said excessive speed is the leading contributing factor in deadly crashes throughout Missouri.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.