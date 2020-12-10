Baptist Health Paducah offers new outpatient antibody treatment

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A new treatment is available for COVID-19 patients.
Baptist Health Paducah announced on Wednesday, December 9, they are offering monoclonal antibody infusion therapies to COVID-19 patients at a new outpatient infusion clinic.
The treatment is available for positive patients that qualify.
Patients must have a doctor’s order to receive the infusion.
Baptist Health Paducah said the drugs, Bamlanivimab, and Casirivimab and Imdevimab, are given together as a single intravenous infusion to treat COVID-19 symptoms in high-risk patients.
The treatment was developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and was recently approved for emergency use by the FDA.
The infusion takes an hour and patients are monitored for another hour for any side effects before they return home.
A monoclonal antibody is used to neutralize the virus in a patient, which stops it from worsening and spreading.
Baptist Health Paducah Pharmacy Director Laura Madison said initial study results show a decreased need of hospitalization for patients who receive the antibody treatment.
“The FDA has released several investigational medications over the last few months with ‘Emergency Use Authorization’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Madison said. “Baptist Health Paducah has been very fortunate to provide these therapies. Newest to the list are infusions designed to increase the body’s immune response to COVID-19. They are approved for outpatient use only in COVID-19 positive patients, within 10 days of symptom onset that meet certain high-risk criteria.”
Due to demand, communities are allocated very few doses on a week-to-week basis.
