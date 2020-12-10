Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, who played Deebo in ‘Friday,’ dies

In this Monday, Aug. 10, 2015 file photo, Tommy 'Tiny' Lister greets fans as he arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Straight Outta Compton" at the Microsoft Theater. Tommy “Tiny” Lister, a former wrestler who was known for his Deebo character in the “Friday” films, has died. He was 62. Lister manager, Cindy Cowan, said Lister was found unconscious in his home in Marina Del Rey, California, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. He was pronounced dead at the scene. (Source: John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Invision)