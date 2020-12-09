Warm again tomorrow, rain moving in late Friday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw lots of sunshine and very pleasant temperatures across the Heartland today. This evening will be mostly clear and quiet with temperatures falling through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.
Thursday we will see a few high clouds stream across the area but no rain will fall. It will be another very warm day for December. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.
Rain chances will increase late Friday as a cold front moves towards the Heartland. Right now most of the Heartland looks to remain dry through the early afternoon hours Friday. As the sun begins to set we will likely see scattered showers move into the western half of the Heartland. These showers will continue into the first half of Saturday followed by cooler weather.
