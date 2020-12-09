Heartland financial planner gives advice on student loan forgiveness plan

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said President-elect Joe Biden is considering a plan to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt.
We spoke with a Heartland financial planner who told us this doesn’t mean your school loans will disappear.
“We’re not completely sure that this is going to happen,” said Brock Alspaugh, the owner of Innovative Financial Solutions, talking about if the plan goes into effect.
“You should look at this as an option to help you reduce your overall cost with your educational loans.”
Currently, the proposal is looking to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt. However, it doesn’t apply to private student loans, as well as other exceptions.
“You have to make less than $125,000 under his kind of proposal that they are talking about,” Alspaugh said.
He said other than loan forgiveness, there are two ways you can help yourself get rid of loan debt.
“Refinancing. Look at that refinancing option, number one. Number two, look at a payback schedule based off of your earnings right now.”
Because loan money is forgiven, it will affect today’s economy.
“There are short-term effects and there are long-term effects,” Alspaugh said. “Short-term effects are it could help some people and increase their disposable income, which means they go buy things and that’s good for the economy. But long term, who’s paying for this? It has to come from somewhere. And how long does it take for that to be paid back?”
He said since the plan is still just an idea, the best advice he can give is don’t rush to ignore your debt.
“Let’s let this play out. And make the best decision for not only now but for our future.”
As president-elect, Joe Biden is currently considering a number of different proposals and a potential timeline for this one has yet to be mentioned.
