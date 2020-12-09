S7HD reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 48 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting four new COVID-19 related deaths, three from Massac County, and one in Johnson County.
They are also reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases in the region.
Alexander County has six new cases, Johnson County also has six cases, Massac County has 14 cases, Pulaski has six cases as well, and Union County has 16 new cases.
A total of 52 people have died in the region.
Out of the cumulative total of 3,931 cases, 1,459 are currently active.
