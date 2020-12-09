Scott City applying for sidewalk grant

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The city is applying for a sidewalk grant is asking residents to help.
In a letter to residents and businesses, the director of public works said the city applied for a grant with the Missouri Department of Transportation. They’re asking them to show support by writing a letter.
Letters should be addressed to “To Whom it May Concern.” They can be dropped off at city hall by January 5.
Dustin Whitworth said the grant would replace worn out sidewalks and build new ones, making them ADA approved.
He said the project would be done in several phases that would take a few years to complete.
The city’s mission was to have sidewalks along Main Street and into the Business District on Second Street East. If awarded the grant, he said they would start the project at the Scott City school and continue to Ruth Avenue. The sidewalk would be a continuation of the Highway 61 bridge that will also have a pedestrian walkway.
