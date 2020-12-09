S7 adopts new CDC quarantine recommendations

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) has announced that it will be adopting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new options for reducing the length of COVID-19 related quarantines.
The CDC currently recommends a quarantine period of 14 days, however new options allow local health departments with some acceptable alternatives.
Under the new options, individuals may be released from their quarantine by their local health department after ten days without a COVID-19 test and if no symptoms develop during their monitoring period.
Quarantine time could be even shorter if an individual decides to get a COVID-19 test beginning on day 6 of their quarantine.
If an individual receives a negative COVID-19 test result and does not develop any symptoms during their monitoring period, they may be released from quarantine after their test results are received by the health department.
These new options will be considered on a case by case basis.
It’s important to note that quarantine is a term used for individuals who are NOT positive for COVID-19.
The term isolation is used for individuals who have a positive case of COVID-19.
Due to the risk of severe illness and congregate transmission, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports that they do not recommend the application of the two shortened quarantine options in congregate settings.
Congregate settings are places like long term care facilities, nursing homes, etc.
With both options allowing the reduced quarantine periods, individuals must agree to follow these additional procedures until the 14th day following exposure to an individual with COVID-19:
- Correct and consistent mask use (including within homes)
- Maintaining social distance
- Hand and cough hygiene
- Environmental cleaning and disinfection
- Avoiding crowds
- Ensuring adequate indoor ventilation
- Continuing to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 illness
- Minimizing contact with persons at increased risk for severe illness, including vulnerable and congregate population
As the virus continues to sweep across the region, S7HD encourages all residents to get tested regardless of symptoms, especially if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
Residents unable to be tested are asked to watch for these symptoms: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
If symptoms develop, begin isolation immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19.
On December 8, Southern Seven reported a cumulative total of 3,883 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
For more details about COVID-19 testing, or for questions regarding COVID-19, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.