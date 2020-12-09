Poplar Bluff doctor asking for countywide mask mandate

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase, a Heartland doctor is asking for a mask mandate to help alleviate pressure on hospitals.
“All I care about is saving lives and saving misery,” said Dr. Donald Piland.
That’s why Dr. Piland is calling on Butler County and the City of Poplar Bluff to implement a countywide mask mandate.
Piland sees first-hand how COVID-19 is affecting the hospital where he works.
“Due to the strain on the hospital and medical staff, right now our hospital has had a covid unit that’s been full for virtually three months now,” he said.
Piland said it’s to the point where some of his COVID-19 patients had to moved to far-away hospitals, even some that are out of the state.
“That patient may be sent to Cape Girardeau or St. Louis or maybe sent to, if they are full which it has been, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, Harrison, Arkansas and Belleville, Illinois,” he said.
Piland said a mask mandate could help families avoid heartbreaking situations like this:
“We did have a 72-year-old nurse at one of the nursing homes who came back to work in the nursing home to give back to her community, came out of retirement. She passed away from covid-19 very sadly,” he said.
He understands masks aren’t perfect, but Piland is hopeful masks will help relieve strain on the community and hospitals.
“If we could get a 20 to 50 percent decrease in the number of cases, it will help our ICU’s, it will help our medical staff,” he said.
And Piland said even without a mandate, wearing a mask shows compassion.
“if you really feel for humanity, if you have feelings for your neighbor, you’ll wear a mask,” he said.
KFVS reached out the Poplar Bluff city council, the mayor said they will discuss a mask mandate with the city manager and health department.
The mayor said they will hold a special meeting sometime between now and the next city council session to decide.
