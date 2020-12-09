Parents decide on enrolling kids in virtual or in-person school

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A big question for parents right now is whether or not they will send their kids back to class next semester or keep them learning from home.
Many parents in the Heartland have mixed feelings about this decision.
“We started off the year with around 560 students enrolled in our Ignite Online Program and for next semester we’re going to be down about 300 kids,” Jackson Assistant Superintendent Matt Lacy said.
He said he believed the reason so many students are transferring back to in-person is because there’s less uncertainty than there was in August.
He called it a successful school year so far, adapting to COVID.
“We’ve been on-site every day since August,” Lacy said.
Local parents have different opinions on their kids returning to the classroom.
They will go back to school,” Kerrie said.
“Continue virtual learning,” Allison said.
Matt Lacy said the fall 2020 semester has been a big learning experience.
“We’ve been very innovative and there are some practices we found out that we’re going to continue on into the future even past COVID,” he said.
