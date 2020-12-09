Nice and mild for the next two days, tracking rain by Friday PM.

Lots of sunshine and 60s expected this afternoon, try to sneak outside and enjoy it! A few more clouds will push in overnight into Thursday, but it’s still looking very nice for tomorrow too. Tonight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Highs on Thursday will top back out in the 60s across the Heartland. Clouds will increase through the day on Friday, leading to rainfall by the late afternoon hours in our western counties in southeast Missouri. The rain will move east and impact everyone by Friday night into Saturday.