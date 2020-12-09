2 medical groups support indoor dining closures in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Medical Association and the St. Louis Metropolitan Medical Society jointly support the temporary closure of indoor dining spaces in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The unprecedented demand on hospitals and healthcare providers to manage the surging number of cases requires more aggressive risk reduction strategies.
Curbside pickup and contactless delivery, both safer options than indoor dining, remain viable options for restaurants while these temporary closures remain in effect.
The COVID-19 virus most commonly spreads between people who are in close contact with one another, generally within six feet.
The primary route of transmission is both contact and droplet, and there is sufficient evidence of aerosolized particles and airborne transmission, but it can also be spread through contact with contaminated surfaces.
The indoor dining environment carries a high risk of COVID-19 transmission as masks are removed to eat and patrons and restaurant staff touch tables, chairs, and other items in the restaurant.
Even restaurants that follow additional cleaning protocols cannot mitigate all risk of COVID-19 exposure for their staff and patrons.
As COVID-19 cases across Missouri continue to surge and mitigation efforts from the state government remain sparse, it falls to counties and cities to enact local ordinances to protect their citizens, including mask requirements and limiting private gatherings.
MSMA, the state’s largest medical organization, is the voice of physicians, residents, and medical students, who strive to protect the future of health care in Missouri.
SLMMS, representing more than 1,100 physicians, residents, and medical students in the St. Louis metropolitan area, works to preserve and protect the physician-patient relationship though advocacy, education, and communications.
