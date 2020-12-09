Low tourism for Perryville in 2020 brings opportunity for more outside venues

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - As with much of the country being hit hard by COVID-19, tourism in Perryville was no exception.
However, the Perry County Heritage Tourism has made strides in opening up new venues and sites during the pandemic. This includes a bicycle hostel, tractor museum, murals and more.
Perry County Heritage Tourism Director Trish Erzfeld said it’s hard to calculate the loss of tourism dollars from this year but is excited as to what’s to come in the near future.
“We don’t know what the economic impact is going to be from this pandemic on our community yet. That’s still down the road some ways,” Erzfeld said. “But, in the meantime, we are staying positive, focusing on things that we can do to improve our community through art, through sculptures, through bicycling.”
Recently, the members with the City of Perryville approved another exhibit. This one bringing more art to the community with five sculptures to be placed around town.
They also still have their annual Christmas Country Church Tour coming up next week where people will visit 19 beautiful churches throughout the county.
