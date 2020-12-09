Light Fog & The 30s

A range of the 30s across the Heartland this morning with light/patchy fog possible. We are warmer than yesterday and the added cloud cover helped with this. Clouds will move out by the morning which leaves us with sunny skies today! Unseasonably warm temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s by this afternoon.
Tonight, high clouds will hang over areas which can again help keep evening low temperatures slightly warmer. Most are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s by Thursday morning. Thursday will be another dry and warm day with the 60s by the afternoon.
Additional clouds increase by Friday with the first half of the day staying dry. Winds will be picking up from the south ahead of a cold front. The afternoon and evening hours are when our next system will bring rain and the possibility of a few isolated rumbles of thunder. Showers are expected to continue through most of Saturday now. A cold front will pass Friday into Saturday bringing the cool 40s back by the end of the weekend and next week.
-Lisa
