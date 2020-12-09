Kentucky receives over $10 million in CARES act funding for nursing homes

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - 139 Kentucky nursing homes have received a total of $10,947,338 in additional federal funding to combat the coronavirus.
The funding, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), was made available by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
In October, HRSA awarded $5.3 million to Kentucky nursing homes through performance-based incentive payments to slow the virus’ spread.
Today’s payments recognize the nursing homes that have successfully reduced COVID-19 related infections and fatalities.
To date, Kentucky nursing homes have received more than $180 million from the CARES Act.
