More than 8K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. on Wed.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9.
You can watch the update below.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 179 additional deaths on Wednesday.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 812,430 cases, including 13,666 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
To date, 11,367,345 test have been conducted.
As Tuesday night, 5,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 1,176 patients were in the ICU and 647 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.