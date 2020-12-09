3,481 more COVID-19 cases in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced that while COVID-19 numbers in the commonwealth are still alarmingly high, Team Kentucky is making progress in its fight against the virus.
Wednesday was the state’s sixth straight day with a declining positivity rate, showing that Kentuckians’ ongoing sacrifices and the Governor’s recent actions to slow the spread have made an impact.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 3,481
- New deaths today: 16
- Positivity rate: 9.23 percent
- Total deaths: 2,118
- Currently hospitalized: 1,792
- Currently in ICU: 412
- Currently on ventilator: 211
Top counties with the most positive cases are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Warren, Boone and Madison. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 731.
The red zone counties for this week can be found here.
Those reported lost to the virus today include two women, ages 81 and 94, and an 80-year-old man from Caldwell County; a 32-year-old man from Clark County; a 94-year-old man from Daviess County; a 65-year-old man from Floyd County; a 98-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 78-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 69-year-old woman from Livingston County; an 82-year-old man from Marshall County; an 82-year-old man from McLean County; a 69-year-old woman from Ohio County; an 89-year-old man from Owsley County; and a 68-year-old man from Webster County.
