Egyptian Health Department reports 58 new cases of COVID-19
COVID-19 (Source: WAFB)
By Ashley Smith | December 9, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 4:35 PM

SOUTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 58 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Saline County has 30 new cases, Gallatin County has two new cases, and White County has 26 new cases.

To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,391 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

White County has had a total of 819 lab-confirmed positives, including 11 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 261 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

