Carbondale police investigate armed robbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On November, 29, around 2:26 p.m., the Carbondale Police department went to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane due to a robbery.
The victims were trying to buy an item from the suspects, they met online.
Two suspect, later identified as a 17 year old juvenile and Marcus Lee Broxton, 30, approached the victims.
They displayed a hand gun and demanded money, then fled on foot south into the 700 block of South Lewis Lane.
Officers from another jurisdiction arrested the juvenile suspect for Armed Robbery and the juvenile was detained in a juvenile detention facility.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the second suspect, Marcus Lee Broxton, 30 of Carbondale for Aggravated Robbery.
A similar armed robbery incident occurred on December 8, at around 5:30 pm in the 500 block of S. University Avenue.
The suspect agreed to meet the victim to purchase an item the victim advertised for sale online.
The suspect attempted to pay with fake money.
When confronted, he showed a handgun and fled the scene with the victim’s property.
Anyone with information about either incident or the whereabouts of Broxton is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. The investigations into the incidents continue.
The Carbondale Police Department would like to remind residents they can utilize the visitors parking lot of the police department as a safe exchange zone for online purchases.
The visitors parking lot has 24-hour a day video surveillance cameras and is located on the south side of the police department.)
