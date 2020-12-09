Cape Girardeau Police searching for suspects wanted for stolen plates

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police officers on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle with stolen plates early Wednesday morning, December 9.
Officers spotted the vehicle travelling near S. Sprigg Street and Commerce Road around 2:34 a.m.
When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver failed to stop and sped away from the area.
Officers followed the suspects, but did not travel at a high rate of speed to catch up with the vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was later found near the property of Cape Metal Recycling off of Highway 74.
No one was in the vehicle.
Police said the suspects took off on foot from the area.
Officers searched the area and along the railroad tracks, but were unable to find the suspects.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.
