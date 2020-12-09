Cape Girardeau County Health Center reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 75 new cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Health Center is reporting one new COVID-19 related death and 75 new cases of COVID-19.
Currently, there is a total of 6,397 cases, with 2,436 active.
A total of 89 people have died in the county, 4,872 cases have been resolved.
Saint Francis and Southeast Hospital are reporting a total of 78 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 23 are on ventilators.
December 10 is the last day for the free COVID-19 testing event at Arena Park.
It will be opened from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.