Dodge Charger Hellcat seized in drug arrest to be used by sheriff’s office

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Dodge Charger Hellcat seized in a drug arrest will now be used by the sheriff’s office.
On May 22, a deputy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a gray 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat driven by William M. Cummins, 32, of Eldorado.
As a result of this traffic stop, Cummins was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis 2000-5000 grams (Class 2 felony).
The Dodge Charger Hellcat was then seized by the sheriff’s office.
The Saline County State’s Attorney moved to have the Dodge Charger Hellcat forfeited in accordance with the Drug Asset Forfeiture Procedure Act.
On June 8, the Circuit Court of Saline County found probable cause that the vehicle was subject to forfeiture.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office will now use the car for drug enforcement and patrol.
