What you need to know Dec. 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, December 7.
A few snowflakes are possible this morning.
Thicker clouds could produce snow flurries during the morning hours across the Heartland.
Wake-up temps are in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the fist half of the day, but will gradually decrease by late afternoon.
This afternoon will be chilly with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.
As skies continue to clear overnight, temps will drop into the upper 20s.
The rest of the week is looking pleasant and unseasonably warm.
Afternoon highs will reach the 50s.
The next chance for rain is Friday.
Some models indicate that one inch of rain is possible.
- With time running out, lawmakers on Sunday closed in on a proposed COVID-19 relief bill that would provide roughly $300 in extra federal weekly unemployment benefits but not another round of $1,200 in direct payments to most Americans.
- President Donald Trump said Sunday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus.
- A group is organizing donations and putting together 80 self-care gift boxes for staff for local COVID healthcare workers at Southeast Health.
- President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration’s coronavirus response.
- With the U.S. facing what could be a catastrophic winter, top government officials warned Americans anew to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other basic measures.
- Three Mississippi County Detention Center inmates are facing additional charges after two inmates escaped and a corrections officer was assaulted.
- The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a juvenile girl.
- Is soda Coke or is Coke soda? Both … depending on where you live.
- The City of Jackson hosted their annual Christmas parade today, and it was a perfect time to celebrate two high school wins.
- Kia is recalling nearly 295,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines can stall or catch fire.
